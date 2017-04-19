Carnley obit

Mrs. Cynthia Gale Carnley, age 59, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 17, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born July 24, 1957 in Hampton, Virginia and was preceded in death by her father, Donald Kelley McCoy and mother, Janet Marie Scott Wicker.

Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Christina Reynolds and fiancé James Smith of Columbia, AL; two grandchildren, Brittney Reynolds and Derek Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Adalynne and Mason; two brothers, Scott McCoy and wife Lori of Bonifay, FL and Butch McCoy of Rock Hill, SC; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 21, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Ben Wicker officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.