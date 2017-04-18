West Florida Electric Board of Trustees election results

GRACEVILLE – As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) is owned by its members and each of those members has a voice in how the co-op is operated. That’s part of the cooperative difference.

Each year, West Florida Electric holds an election for three seats on its Board of Trustees. Every member of WFEC receives an election packet in the mail which contains, among other materials, an official notice of the annual meeting, a nominating committee report and candidate profiles for each district up for election. The packet also included a ballot and pre-addressed postage paid return envelope. Ballots were due back to J. Philip Tyler, Certified Public Accountant’s office in Marianna on Wednesday, April 12 at 5:00 p.m.

This year, WFEC members elected trustees to represent them from Districts 4 and 5 through the mail ballot process. District 6 ran unopposed. Results of that election are as follows:

District 4:

John Adams – 2,223

Don Boutwell – 1,748

District 5:

A.C. Miles – 1,603

David Corbin – 1,319

Dr. James Meggs Woodham – 1,191

District 6:

George Clayton Owens – unopposed

The co-op will hold its 80th Annual Meeting/Member Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 22 at the Graceville Civic Center. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. Enjoy musical entertainment by The Watsons beginning at 9:00 a.m. and the business meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. when registration ends. Lunch will be served at its conclusion and during the drawing for registration gifts. We hope you will join us Saturday, April 22.