VES Young Athletes Program

The VES Pre-K/VPK classes of Vernon Elementary School would like to invite you to their first Young Athletes Program. This program is sponsored by the Special Olympics Association and focuses on the inclusion of all students in physical education activities. The opening ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m on Friday, April 21st, 2017. Students will rotate through skill stations which will focus on motor skills, social skills, and cognitive skills. Please come cheer on our young athletes. The event will end with a traditional closing ceremony.

