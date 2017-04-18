Stephens obit

Tommy Frank Stephens, 67, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord on April 16, 2017.

Tommy was born in Dothan, Alabama January 8, 1950. He resided at the Jackson Group Home provided by my personal choices. He loved animals, especially his dog Brownie and country music. Tommy also enjoyed the many years he worked at JCARC and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Frank Stephens; mother, Grace Richardson; maternal grandmother, Mary Vinson and paternal grandmother, Anna Stephens. He is survived by one brother, Greg Stephens of Hillard; one sister Linda Green and husband, Al of Marianna and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2017 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Rollyson officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Melanie Smith and all the staff at the Jackson Group Home for the love and special care they provided to Tommy.