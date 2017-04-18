Parsons obit

Larry Parsons, 75, of Marianna died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

Larry was born in Oconee County, Georgia to the late Aubrey and Clara Reynolds Parsons. He was a Heavy Equipment Operator and attended New Beginnings Worship Center.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Clara Reynolds Parsons; two sisters, Hazel Chastain and Claramay Parsons; two brothers, John and Jack Parsons.

He is survived by his children, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Charles Daniel Parsons and Julie Ann Rackley all of Sneads; son, Lawrence Christopher; one brother, Junior Parsons both of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Kimberly Taylor, Haley Stone, Katelyn Stone, Brittany Parsons, Carrie Taylor, William Taylor and Ashton Taylor.

A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at New Beginnings Worship Center in Grand Ridge with Pastor Mike Daniels and Daniel Parsons officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery at a later date. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.