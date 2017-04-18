Brown obit

Mrs. Josephine Brown, age 91, of Panama City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 14, 2017 at her residence with her family at her bedside. She was a native of Watertown, Georgia and of the Methodist faith.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her children: Betty McCray of Panama City, FL and Melvin Foster and wife Alvita, Wichita Falls, TX; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 12 noon to funeral time at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Saint Paul AME Church, 3517 2nd Street, Panama City, FL with the Reverend Douglas Jones officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Redwood Cemetery in Panama City, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.