Barnes obit

David Lee “Skeet” Barnes, Sr., entered into eternal rest on the evening of April 13, 2017.

David was born in Port St. Joe, Florida, on September 21, 1951 to the late Lewis and Nora Barnes and received his formal education from George Washington High School, where he was an excellent basketball player.

David served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Arizona Chemical plant for 20 plus years, and was a member of the NAACP. He “LOVED” music practically Charlie Wilson!

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sedra Denise Harvey Barnes; sons: David L. Barnes, Jr. (Trish), Caldrick Robinson, Lance Larry, Eddie Hill; daughters: TyShawn Robinson, Tamelia Hall, Sabrina Landry (Levell), LaTakka Barnes, Shanna Owens (Michael), Brittany Barnes and Whittany Barnes; grandchildren: Trakell Barnes, Stephenus Robinson, Keke Robinson, Anthony Delaney-A.J., Arri Collins, Sha’Caldra Robinson, Payten Smith, Lanecia Larry, Kamaya Larry, Lance Larry, Jr., Lyric Larry, Brailee Owens, Starr Woullard, Skye Thomas, Kayleigh Dillenbeck and Kamdyn Larry; great grandchildren: Jah’Ryah Robinson, Jah’Mari Robinson, Jah’Siah Robinson, Aaziah Robinson and Aveonjay Robinson; sisters: Elnora Barnes, Helen Hamilton and Dorothy Thomas (Isaac); mother-in-law: Celestine Harvey; sisters and brother-in-law: Josephine Barnes, Angela Harvey Duncan (Charles), Holly and Katrina and Elder Donald Nixon (Jackie); aunts: Gwen Anderson and Edna Flowers; godparents: Raley and Electra Barnwell; godsister: Luvenia Gordon; godchildren: Strawberry Manning, Fabian Frazier, Adrianna Allen, Jon and Jen Dillenbeck; special nephews and nieces: Wayne, Michael, Collins, Robert, Darren, Clay, Valerie, Lorraine, Sylvia, Cheryl and Davina; Special cousin: Benita Judson; special friends: Judge Sheffield, Billie Dean, Diane Morgan, Lisa Quinn, George Thomas, Chester Davis, Carolyn and Cleo Best and Evelyn Middelton; and a host of friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 12:00 noon to funeral time at 1:00 P.M. (EST), April 22, 2017, at New Bethel AME Church, 201 Avenue A, in Port St. Joe, FL.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Port St. Joe, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.