Fringed campion

This beautiful wildflower (Silene catesbaei) is considered to be endangered in Florida and in the U.S., primarily because of loss of habitat. It can be seen blooming in the Gholson Nature Park in Chattahoochee. The good news is that it is also available in some native plant nurseries, and it will grow very happily in your garden, forming large mats of evergreen foliage along the ground, and blooming profusely during April. It is in the Pink or Carnation Family of plants. No other wildflower in our area looks like this one. The pale pink flowers are up to five inches wide and the ends of each petal are fringed, giving it its common name. In nature, it typically grows in rich hardwood forests on slopes and bluffs.

