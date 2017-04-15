FPTC offering Career Path Scholarships

Florida Panhandle Technical College offers a large selection of career-outcome courses, and is arguably one of the largest providers of job-ready employees to the region.

With over 40 degree and certification programs, the opportunity for ‘a career in a year’ is not only doable, but employers in the region are actively and aggressively looking for employees with these skills.

FPTC is doubling down on that commitment to the employers of the region, with an offer of 100% scholarships to several programs with high demand for employees.

The Drafting Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College has been providing a high volume of employees to several regional businesses recently, most notably The Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City.

“Eastern Shipbuilding is constantly contacting us to discern if we have any job-ready draftspersons,” says FPTC drafting instructor Tanya Taylor, a longtime teacher at the Technical College.

“The recent award of a multi-vessel contract from the U.S. Coast Guard has created an immediate need at Eastern for quality employees in many careers, especially drafting,” Taylor continues.

Because of this increased demand for employees with these skills, Florida Panhandle Technical College is currently offering a scholarship that covers one hundred percent of the cost of tuition to qualified students, and the offer is being well-received.

Hemodialysis is another growth industry, and FPTC is again being recruited to supply technicians in this field. “We recently had two of our students hired by DaVita Dialysis in Chipley,” says FPTC dialysis instructor Melissa Watford, “and we are extremely happy that our students are being recognized as well-trained and qualified for these positions.”

Medical Coding & Billing is yet another example of a well-paid, high-demand career path, and Florida Panhandle Technical College yet again is supplying the industry, inclusive of hospitals, physicians offices and the insurance industry with job-ready employees.

“Medical Coding & Billing is not for everyone,” says Robbin Wells, FPTC instructor, “but for those who like the work and fit the profile, the job is rewarding, well-paying and a great career.”

These three programs are offering a limited number of scholarships which will cover 100% of tuition expenses to qualified students, and the offer is for a limited time, so if interested, contact Florida Panhandle Technical College by calling 850-638-1180, visiting the website at www.FPTC.edu or stopping by the FPTC Student Services on Hoyt Street.

“This is just another way that we aggressively work with industry employers,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton, who is quick to point out that the school offers real-world education for real-world job opportunities.

“Our local school board supports us,” says Compton, “and without that support and funding we would not enjoy as high a placement rate in the workforce as we do with our degree and certificate graduates.”

Florida Panhandle Technical College was recognized recently by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) for completing 40 years of accredited status at the Council’s Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas.

“Florida Panhandle Technical College is a large part of the fabric of this community, and ultimately this region,” stated Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor, “and we aim to give our graduates the tools necessary to obtain well-paid jobs, and more importantly, give our business partners well-trained employees, raising the standards of the entire area.”

FPTC currently offers programs as diverse as Hemodialysis, Licensed Practical Nursing, Welding, Pharmacy Tech, Practical Nursing, Automotive, Patient Care Technology, Networking, Cosmetology, CyberSecurity, Electrical, EMT, Law Enforcement and Corrections, and Heavy Equipment Operator.