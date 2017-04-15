CHS baseball

Chipley Tigers Jump Out To Early Lead In Victory Over Northview

Chipley Tigers grabbed an early lead on their way to a 6-3 victory over Northview on Friday. Chipley scored on a single by Brayden Gainey in the first inning and a single by Cordell Carley in the second inning.

Gainey earned the win for the Tigers. He threw seven innings, allowing three unearned runs, four hits, striking out five, and walking zero. Wilson took the loss for Northview.

Chipley Tigers collected four hits. Carley and Gainey each collected multiple hits for the Tigers.

Monday Chipley travels to Vernon at 6pm. Tuesday Chipley hosts Freeport at CHS at 6pm.