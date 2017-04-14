Moore obit

Mr. Ocie Moore, Jr., 71 of Bonifay, Florida died on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Born Friday, March 1, 1946 in Bonifay, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Ocie Moore and Earnestine Singletary Moore, his first wife, Helen Moore, daughter Tammy Moore and brother, Olien O Neal Moore.

Surviving is his wife Sheila Parrish Moore, sons, Stacey Moore of Bonifay, FL and Tony Olien Moore of Gritney, FL, brother, Jimmy Moore of Noma, FL, sisters, Earleen Pettis of Bonifay, FL, Jewel Covington of Panama City, FL, Mary Ann Bearden of Bonifay, FL and Frankie Everett of Bonifay, FL; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.