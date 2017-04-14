Headley obit

William A. Headley, 56, of Marianna, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, William was raised in Brannonville, Panama City, Florida and had been a resident of the Sunland Center in Marianna since 2004.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Headley; sister, Martha F. Campbell and brother, Stacy A. Headley.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Francine Milam; sisters, Glenda A. Campbell and Barbara M. Smith; brothers, Junior Headley, Wayne Headley, Rusty Headley and Stephon J. Peck-Headley.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Sunland Chapel, 3700 Williams Drive, Marianna, Florida 32246 with Chaplain Ruth Moore officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.