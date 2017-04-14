Comerford obit

Savannah Carol Comerford, 73, of Sneads died Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at her residence.

She was born in Buhl, Alabama and lived most of her life in Jackson County. Savannah was retired from the Florida State Hospital as a nurse with 30+ years of Service. For about 10 years, she worked as a state wide procter for state board certification and licensing for nursing exams. She loved bingo, cooking, crafts and crocheting.

Survived by three sons, Phillip Comerford (Christina), Warren Chandler (Jennifer) and Jeff Chandler (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Malone of Northport, AL; several nieces and a nephew.

Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Pope Cemetery in Sneads with James & Sikes Funeral Home Sneads Chapel directing.