The 2017 Tri County Middle School Baseball Tournament will begin Monday, April 17, at the Shady Grove ballpark in Vernon.

The Grand Ridge Indians won the regular season conference title. The Roulhac Tigers finished in second place. The Graceville Tigers finished in third place. The two time defending champion Bonifay Blue Devils finished in fourth place and the tournament host Vernon Yellow Jackets finished in fifth place.

The opening game of the tournament will be Monday, April 17th at 6:00 with the 5th seed Vernon Yellow Jackets playing the fourth seeded Bonifay Blue Devils.

Tuesday April 18th the third seeded Graceville Tigers will play the second seeded Roulhac Tigers at 5:00.

In the second game Tuesday evening slated for a 7:15 start the winner of the Vernon and Bonifay game will play the regular season champion Grand Ridge Indians.

The winners of Tuesday night’s semi final games will advance to play for the conference championship on Friday, April 21st at 6:00.

All games will be played at the Shady Grove ballpark in Vernon.