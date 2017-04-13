FDOT Host U.S. 231 Project Development and Environment Study Public Hearing

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a public hearing concerning the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for State Road (S.R.) 75/U.S. 231 from U.S. 98 to S.R. 20 in Bay County. The meeting will be held Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. CDT at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Parish Hall, 5622 Julie Drive, Panama City. The hearing will begin as an open house at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal presentation at 6:00 p.m.

This hearing is being held to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the location, conceptual design, and social, economic and environmental effects of the proposed project. Draft study documents and other information depicting the proposed improvement will be available for public review at the hearing. Representatives from FDOT will be available to explain proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

Persons wishing to submit written statements, in place of or in addition to oral statements, may do so at the hearing or by sending them to Alan Vann, FDOT Project Manager, 1074 Highway 90, Chipley, Florida 32428 or by e-mail at alan.vann@dot.state.fl.us. All statements received at the meeting or by mail will become part of the public hearing record.