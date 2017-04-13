Bruner obit

James Earl Bruner, 66 of Graceville, passed away, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

James graduated from Graceville High School in 1969, where he was a really good running back in football which he loved to play and was coached by many good coaches and friends. James served in the Army National Guard for a number of years. He farmed for many years and when farming was no longer profitable in making a living he moved the family to Denver City, TX and worked in the oil field. He first worked as a Pulling Unit Operator for G & G Well Service and later with Guiberson Pump Rental. When the oil field work declined in 1986 he again moved back and started over with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and retiring as Sergeant with the FL Department of Corrections in 2010 following 25 years. His hobbies were vegetable gardening mainly corn, peas and okra. This is where he taught Tate and Tasha how to work for what they wanted and needed. He loved wood working and made several pieces of furniture for the home as well as cedar chests for family and to sell. He was a member of Galilee United Methodist Church.

A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Galilee United Methodist Church with Dr. Chris Adams and Daniel Tate Bruner officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at James & Lipford Funeral Home, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 beginning at 6 p.m.

Preceded in death by his father Daniel “Scud” Zeff Bruner, an infant brother, granddaughter Kenly Rae Bruner and father-in-law Nathan Kirkland.

Survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Kathy Bruner, mother Mildred Bruner, one son Daniel Tate Bruner and wife Heather Nichole Bruner, Graceville; one daughter Natasha Joann Hendrix and husband Owen Hendrix, Bonifay; one brother Archie Joe Bruner, Graceville; one sister Carolyn Sue Powell and husband Fred, Panama City, FL; five grandchildren Kadie Lynn Bruner, Kason Scott Bruner, Kanon Zeff Bruner, Clay Owen Hendrix, Luke James Hendrix; mother-in-law Katreeane Kirkland, brother-in-law George Kirkland and wife Paula, Fadette, AL.