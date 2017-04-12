Pippin obit

Mrs. Robbie L. Pippin, 77, of Compass Lake died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Robbie was a native of Compass Lake, and resided in Jackson County all of her life. She was employed at Westpoint Stevens Pepperell until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin L. Pippin. Survivors include three children; Margaret Ellen Locke of Tallahassee, Linda Carol Wright and husband Darrell Kelley of Panama City and Kenneth L. Pippin of Compass Lake; four grandchildren, Jason Locke of Tallahassee, Susan Haney and Jimmy Haney of Chaffee, MO, Jennifer Powell of South Roxanna, IL; seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center with Rev. Rhul Edenfield officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.