Busby obit

Mrs. Geraldine Banton Busby, age 79, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 9, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

She was born September 19, 1937 in Cherry Valley, Arkansas to the late Ernest Shelton Banton and Eva Bell Carter Banton.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Busby was preceded in death by three sons, Michael J. Rock, Paul Rock and Terry McMiller; two daughters, Infant Girl Busby and Lisa Longston; three brothers, Ernest Banton, David Banton and Morris Banton; two sisters, Leola Darty and Estella Harris.

Mrs. Busby is survived by her husband, Richard Busby of Bonifay, FL; three sons, Duard F. Rock and wife Vicki of Bonifay, FL, Marion L. Rock of Brooksville, FL and Timothy G. Rock and wife Louise of Westville, FL; one daughter, Genita Bell Carlisle of Bonifay, FL; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Banton of Hot Springs, AK and Buddy Banton of MS; three sisters, Juanita Yancy of Dade City, FL, Mary Leflore and husband Willie of Southaven, MS and Martha Carter and husband Ronnie of Arkabutla, MS; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries with Rev. Tracy Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitewater Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries.