BCF English Department announces cast for “The Tempest”

On May 9, the English Department at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will present the Shakespearean theatrical production, “The Tempest.” The presentation will be co-directed by BCF Students Corban Stone and Abigail Wiggins. Both Wiggins and Stone have starred in previous productions by the BCF English Department, with Wiggins playing the title role in “Peter Pan” in 2016, and Stone headlining in the 2015 production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

“The Tempest” cast will include: Amanda Carnley (Alonso, the King/Queen of Naples), Micaiah Johnston (Sebastian, Alonso’s brother), Calvin Booth (Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan), Josiah Molchanoff (Antonio, Prospero’s brother), Greg Pruitt (Ferdinand, the son of the King of Naples), Griffin Nales (Gonzalo, an honest old counselor), Colt Hudson (Lord Adrian), Al Johnson (Lord Francisco), Aaron Fugate (Caliban), Jordan Lacy (Trinculo), Michael Mahoney (Stephano), Curtesa Dunn (Ship Captain), Hannah Shaffet (Boatswain), Anna Batton (Miranda, Prospero’s daughter), Melody Barney (Ariel), Alexis Cundiff (Iris Spirit/Sailors), Rachel Miller (Ceres Spirt/Sailors), Carmen Earnest (Juno Spirit/Sailors), Jesse Greenwood (Nymph/Sailor), and Elyssa McCallum (Nymph/Sailor).

According to members of the cast, “The Tempest” will provide them with a fun, yet challenging experience as they perform Shakespeare. This year’s production features both seasoned actors and several first-time thespians. Admission is free and open to the public on May 9, at 7:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center.

For more information on upcoming special events or to learn more about the programs and degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.