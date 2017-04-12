FPTC Foundation schedules golf tournament for April 28

Sunny Hills Golf Club will be hosting the 5th annual golf tournament for the Florida Panhandle Technical College Foundation on Friday morning, April 28th, with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun tee-off. While the Foundation has adopted a new name to correspond with the new technical college name for the school, the Foundation is still part of the proud heritage of the Washington-Holmes Technical Center Foundation, Inc., founded in 1987.

Team sign-ups already underway and team openings and hole sponsorships are still available until Friday, April 21st, and registration forms can be obtained by contacting Jim Town at 773-8000 (jim_bea@bellsouth.net) or Gary Hartman at 773-3338 (ghartman36@bellsouth.net). This year the tournament has 5 Major Event Sponsors with SAI Consulting Engineers, Community South Credit Union, Waste Management, C. W. Roberts Contracting, Inc., and HNTB Corporation.

The primary mission for the Foundation is to provide financial assistance to FPTC students seeking career qualifications and adult education. During the last 6 school years, the Foundation has assisted over 400 students with a total in student grants of over $241,000. Over that time, a total of 18 school programs have been supported through student aid. The 2017 fund raising campaign is just concluding and donations are still being accepted to support programs in the coming year. Many donations can be used for matching funds to obtain grants from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations (CFEF) that doubles the funds available to the Foundation.

Students for the FPTC programs can apply for Foundation assistance through the FPTC enrollment process, and the school screens all applicants so that any other available financial aid for which a student qualifies has been obtained first. The majority of grants are made in the fall each year, but students can apply at any time throughout the year when they are getting enrolled for courses.

The Foundation currently has over 100 members and operates as an IRS Code Section 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and is a Florida not-for-profit corporation, so donations are generally tax deductible for the donor. The Foundation has 9 directors, which includes the 4 primary corporate officers, and a Committee of Trustees with 27 members who have been recognized for sustained and significant support to the Foundation as volunteers and donors. Directors and Trustees each serve 3-year terms and are term-limited after two consecutive terms.

Donations are appreciated at any time and the Foundation can accept donations in almost any format from cash to bequeaths, or real and personal property that can be converted to cash or investment income. Under the endowment program, scholarships can be named in honor of a person or family. To obtain a giving guide or brochure about the Foundation, contact current Chairperson Jim Town (850-773-8000), or the FPTC Office of the Director (638-1180, Ext 301.