Two arrested for burglary and grand theft

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Chipley people on burglary and grand theft charges.

On March 28th at approximately 3pm, Deputy Justin Taylor responded to a call reporting stolen items from a residence on Bonnet Pond Road near Vernon. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple items, valued in excess of $300, were removed from an outbuilding located on the victim’s property while the victim was away from home.

Deputy Taylor along with WCSO investigators began conducting an investigation that developed suspects very early on. During the suspects’ interviews confessions were given resulting in the recovery of the stolen property.

Brian Elkins, a 45 year old white male, of Pine Log Road, Chipley was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure. Further charges are pending at this time.

Jessica Rowley, a 29 year old white female, of Trailblazer Lane, Chipley was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft.

Sheriff Crews cautions county residents to be diligent and resourceful when concealing valuable items from view, especially when away from their homes for extended periods of time. “Our job is to protect our citizens and their property and we are committed to doing so,” says Sheriff Crews. “We must work together in order to curb thefts and crime in our county.”

Sheriff Crews reminds everyone to please call Washington County Sheriff’s Office with any suspicious activity in their neighborhood at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.