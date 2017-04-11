Tour of courthouse

Treasures Homeschool Group recently had the opportunity to tour the Washington County Courthouse and get a first-hand glance of the court process.

First, Clerk Lora Bell gave an overview of the Clerk of Court’s duties and responsibilities and then showed the students the research room where they were able to look at several of the official records books, some dating as far back as 1845.

From there, the students were escorted to the courtroom where Judge Colby Peel, Assistant Public Defender Floyd Griffith, and Assistant State Attorney Charles Hall explained their roles in the court proceedings. The students were able to sit in the chair of their choice as a juror, attorney, or judge, and they were able to go through a mock criminal hearing with Assistant Public Defender Sherman Weaver acting as a defendant.