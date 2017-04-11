Missing person

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports missing Chipley woman.

On April 10th at approximately 10:04pm, Arlita Avant Sellers, a 64 year old white female, was reported missing to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Sellers was last heard from, via her cell phone which was later located at her residence, on April 10th at 7:30pm. During the investigation, information was provided that placed Sellers’ last known location as the Dollar General in Alford, FL at approximately 8:45pm. Sellers departed from the Dollar General driving a white 2009 Jeep Cherokee, bearing a FSU specialty tag, plate number WU18H. Sellers’ direction of travel, after leaving the Dollar General in Alford, is unknown at this time. Washington County Sheriff’s Office does have reasons for concern of Ms. Sellers’ safety and physical well being.

If you have any information regarding the location of Arlita Sellers please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.