Mercer obit

Hazeline P. Mercer, 81, of Dellwood died Friday, April 7, 2017 at her residence.

Hazeline was born in the Lovedale/Two Egg Community and was a lifelong resident of Dellwood. She retired from Sunland after 36 years of service, she was a very organized person who loved everyone. Hazeline enjoyed singing solo and in the choir at Welcome Assembly of God Church where she was a longtime member.

Hazeline was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Relma Mercer. She is survived by one daughter, Della Tubbs; one brother, Lonzo Powell both of Dellwood; two sisters, Lillie Cloud of Dellwood, Doris Toole of Graceville; a very special great-nephew, Cameron Parrish of Dellwood and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Welcome Assembly of God Church with Rev. Clinton Hobbs officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.