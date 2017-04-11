Memory of Miller honored at School Board meeting

The following consent items were approved:
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on March 6, 2017
- Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
- Approval of 2017-2018 Florida School Board Association (FSBA) annual dues
- Approval of 2017 Project Graduation donation
- Approval of contract with Kaylen Randall, CCC-Speech Language Therapy
- Approval of Disposal of Property
- Approval of contract with Seminole County
- Approval of Title 1, Part D, Subpart 1 Reallocation of Funds at Okeechobee
- Approval of Vernon Elementary School 4th grade field trip to FunZone in Dothan Alabama on Friday, May 12, 2017
- Approval of externship contract between CareerSource Chipola and Florida Panhandle Technical College
- Approval of revisions to School Board Procedures and Student Progression plan
- Approval of 2017-2018 School Calendar
- Approval of custodial contract with GCA for the 2017-2018 school year – a one year extension
The following personnel items were approved:
District: Approval of District Office Support Staff personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018; Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-instructional personnel recommendations, Food Service, for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Mike Park, Director of Maintenance/Transportation/Facilities & Operations, effective May 31, 2017; Approval of retirement of Gladys Wagner, bus driver/food service, effective June 30, 2017; Approval of transfer of Amanda Clark from secretary/receptionist position to finance/insurance clerk position
Chipley High School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Phyllis Jenkins, effective June 30, 2017
Florida Panhandle Technical College: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year
Kate M. Smith Elementary School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of resignation of Jessica Mathis, teacher, effective June 30, 2017
Maintenance: Approval of Non-instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018
Roulhac Middle School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Debra Corbin, teacher, effective June 30, 2017; Approval of leave of absence for Merissa Woods, attendance clerk, effective mid April, 2017 through May 31, 2017
Transportation: Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year
Vernon Elementary School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year
Vernon High School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of employment recommendation of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, effective April 10, 2017 – December 31, 2017
Vernon Middle School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year
Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year