Memory of Miller honored at School Board meeting

The following consent items were approved:

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on March 6, 2017

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of 2017-2018 Florida School Board Association (FSBA) annual dues

Approval of 2017 Project Graduation donation

Approval of contract with Kaylen Randall, CCC-Speech Language Therapy

Approval of Disposal of Property

Approval of contract with Seminole County

Approval of Title 1, Part D, Subpart 1 Reallocation of Funds at Okeechobee

Approval of Vernon Elementary School 4th grade field trip to FunZone in Dothan Alabama on Friday, May 12, 2017

Approval of externship contract between CareerSource Chipola and Florida Panhandle Technical College

Approval of revisions to School Board Procedures and Student Progression plan

Approval of 2017-2018 School Calendar

Approval of custodial contract with GCA for the 2017-2018 school year – a one year extension

The following personnel items were approved:

District: Approval of District Office Support Staff personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Data Center Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018; Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-instructional personnel recommendations, Food Service, for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Mike Park, Director of Maintenance/Transportation/Facilities & Operations, effective May 31, 2017; Approval of retirement of Gladys Wagner, bus driver/food service, effective June 30, 2017; Approval of transfer of Amanda Clark from secretary/receptionist position to finance/insurance clerk position

Chipley High School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Phyllis Jenkins, effective June 30, 2017

Florida Panhandle Technical College: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

Kate M. Smith Elementary School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of resignation of Jessica Mathis, teacher, effective June 30, 2017

Maintenance: Approval of Non-instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018

Roulhac Middle School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of retirement of Debra Corbin, teacher, effective June 30, 2017; Approval of leave of absence for Merissa Woods, attendance clerk, effective mid April, 2017 through May 31, 2017

Transportation: Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year

Vernon Elementary School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

Vernon High School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of employment recommendation of Gerald Tranquille, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach, effective April 10, 2017 – December 31, 2017

Vernon Middle School: Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year; Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year