Richard F. Hood, Sr., age 78 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2017 at his residence.

Richard was born on January 23, 1938 in Panama City, Florida to Jesse Hood and Lucille Taylor Newsome. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked in the Drywall industry since 1957. He was a member of Caryville Pentecostal Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Lucille Hood; daughter: Angelina Hood; brother: Mack Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Corbin Hood of Bonifay, Florida; son: Richard “Ricky” F. Hood Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers: David West of Dothan, Alabama, Buford Taylor and wife Joyce of Chipley, Florida, Hugh Taylor and wife Carolyn of Chipley, Florida; sister: Mary Lou Shirah of Chipley, Florida; nine grandchildren: Katie Ann Hood, Marybeth Hood, Clay Hood, Christopher Hicks and wife Tonya, Justin Hicks, Jessica Hood, Alexis Hood, Michael David Hood, Angie Hood; three great grandchildren: Brooklyn Hicks, Christian Hood, and Lucas Hood.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Billy Joe Melvin and Bro. Joey Nichols officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5-7P.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home.