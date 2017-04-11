CHS musical

Chipley High School Music Theatre Department Presents:

Chipley High School is preparing for their annual spring production: Footloose the Musical. The vocal and theatre students have been working incredibly hard to put together a performance that our community will love! This May, come join us to see a story that you already know and love, as well as a night filled with music, laughter, and best of all, dancing. Our shows will be May 2nd & 4th at 7:00 PM. Admission will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as in the Chipley High School front office one week prior to opening night. For any further information please contact Kristi Hinson at 850-638-6100 ext. 615 or at kristi.hinson@wcsdschools.com.

Cast List

Ren McCormack……………………………………………………………………………….Daniel Covington

Ariel Moore………………………………………………………………..……………..….Lauryl Grace Hinson

Ethel McCormack…………………………………………………………………………….Emily Broom

Reverend Shaw Moore…………………………………………………………………….Beau Harden

Vi Moore………………………………………………………………………………………….Haylee Patton

Lulu Warnicker…………………………………………………………..…………………….Kylee Rhodes

Wes Warnicker………………………………………………………….…………………….Philip Bridges

Coach Roger Dunbar…………………………………………….Abigail Bridges/ Kallee Chamberlain

Eleanor Dunbar…………………………………………………….Abigail Bridges/ Kallee Chamberlain

Rusty……………………………………………………………………………………………….Danielle Henry

Urleen……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Faith Padgett

Wendy Jo………………………………………………………………….…………………….Tinsley Hodges

Chuck Cranston……………………………………………………….…………………….Andrew Jeffries

Lyle………………………………………………………………………….…………………….Brian Heward

Travis……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Elijah Wells

A Cop……………………………………………………………..…….Kallee Chamberlain/ Abigail Bridges

Betty Blast…………………………………………………………….Kallee Chamberlain/ Abigail Bridges

Willard Hewitt……………………………………………………………………………….Marshal Kneiss

Principal Harriet Clark………………………………………………..…………………….Scarlett Rodgers

Jeter………………………………………………………………………..…………………….Braydon DePaul

Bickle……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Gideon Massey

Garvin…………………………………………………………………………………………….George Roulhac

Cowgirl Bobbi…………………………………………………………….…………………….Madison Kincaid

Cowgirl Bobbi’s Band…………………………………….Sara Padgett, Mckenzie Gay, Abby Sapp

Townspeople and High School Students……………….…………………….Jenna Gilmore, Navaeh Gray, Anori Hixson, Julia Schaffer, Hollie Smith, Baylee Steele, Michaela Killings, Madison McGhee, Rylea Destival, Rose Fowler, Kloe Brewer, Lexi Bussey, Alex King, Brooke Wolford, Heather Stephens, Hannah Patton, Emma Laursen, Abbigale Rattin, Maria Reyes, Katie Burdeshaw, Shyzi Guster, Makayla Kopinski, Yasmine Guilford, Destiny Worley, Mariah Hooks, Michelle Daniel, Samantha Whitaker, Ashtin Williams, Eyrica Pettis, Angel Railsback, Mckenzie Cannoy, Jasemine Caulk, Navaeh Jenkins, Cara Hadden, Emma Foxworth, Anna Cates, Ashleigh Hicks, Ashten Tharpe, Arielle Rhodes