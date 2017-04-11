CHS musical

Chipley High School Music Theatre Department Presents:
Chipley High School is preparing for their annual spring production: Footloose the Musical. The vocal and theatre students have been working incredibly hard to put together a performance that our community will love! This May, come join us to see a story that you already know and love, as well as a night filled with music, laughter, and best of all, dancing. Our shows will be May 2nd & 4th at 7:00 PM. Admission will be $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door as well as in the Chipley High School front office one week prior to opening night. For any further information please contact Kristi Hinson at 850-638-6100 ext. 615 or at kristi.hinson@wcsdschools.com.
Cast List
Ren McCormack……………………………………………………………………………….Daniel Covington
Ariel Moore………………………………………………………………..……………..….Lauryl Grace Hinson
Ethel McCormack…………………………………………………………………………….Emily Broom
Reverend Shaw Moore…………………………………………………………………….Beau Harden
Vi Moore………………………………………………………………………………………….Haylee Patton
Lulu Warnicker…………………………………………………………..…………………….Kylee Rhodes
Wes Warnicker………………………………………………………….…………………….Philip Bridges
Coach Roger Dunbar…………………………………………….Abigail Bridges/ Kallee Chamberlain
Eleanor Dunbar…………………………………………………….Abigail Bridges/ Kallee Chamberlain
Rusty……………………………………………………………………………………………….Danielle Henry
Urleen……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Faith Padgett
Wendy Jo………………………………………………………………….…………………….Tinsley Hodges
Chuck Cranston……………………………………………………….…………………….Andrew Jeffries
Lyle………………………………………………………………………….…………………….Brian Heward
Travis……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Elijah Wells
A Cop……………………………………………………………..…….Kallee Chamberlain/ Abigail Bridges
Betty Blast…………………………………………………………….Kallee Chamberlain/ Abigail Bridges
Willard Hewitt……………………………………………………………………………….Marshal Kneiss
Principal Harriet Clark………………………………………………..…………………….Scarlett Rodgers
Jeter………………………………………………………………………..…………………….Braydon DePaul
Bickle……………………………………………………………………….…………………….Gideon Massey
Garvin…………………………………………………………………………………………….George Roulhac
Cowgirl Bobbi…………………………………………………………….…………………….Madison Kincaid
Cowgirl Bobbi’s Band…………………………………….Sara Padgett, Mckenzie Gay, Abby Sapp
Townspeople and High School Students……………….…………………….Jenna Gilmore, Navaeh Gray, Anori Hixson, Julia Schaffer, Hollie Smith, Baylee Steele, Michaela Killings, Madison McGhee, Rylea Destival, Rose Fowler, Kloe Brewer, Lexi Bussey, Alex King, Brooke Wolford, Heather Stephens, Hannah Patton, Emma Laursen, Abbigale Rattin, Maria Reyes, Katie Burdeshaw, Shyzi Guster, Makayla Kopinski, Yasmine Guilford, Destiny Worley, Mariah Hooks, Michelle Daniel, Samantha Whitaker, Ashtin Williams, Eyrica Pettis, Angel Railsback, Mckenzie Cannoy, Jasemine Caulk, Navaeh Jenkins, Cara Hadden, Emma Foxworth, Anna Cates, Ashleigh Hicks, Ashten Tharpe, Arielle Rhodes