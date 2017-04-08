Peacock obit

Gloria Annice Peacock, 73, of Marianna, FL was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, suddenly.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Woodrow and Elizabeth Porter. Survivors include her lifelong sweetheart, husband and best friend Bill Peacock; three daughters, Stacey Schultz and husband, Russ of St. Louis, MO, Christy Lemmons and husband, Mike of Mills River, NC, and Dana Torbett and husband, Rex of Marianna, FL; six grandsons, Dan Schultz and wife, Maire of Honolulu, HI, David Schultz of Hattisburg, MS, Carter Lemmons of Mills River, NC, Austin Torbett, Riley Torbett, and Caleb Torbett of Marianna, FL; three granddaughters, Mackenzie Clark and husband Kramer, Megan Lemmons, and Madison Davis all of Mills River, NC.

Gloria and Bill enjoyed 52 years together raising their family in Marianna, FL. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Marianna since 1967 where she enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the hand bells, attending Ruth Sunday School Class, outings with JOY Club and attending Joy Blossoms Ladies Bible study. She was active in missions thru Project H.O.P.E., Inc. and treasured her trips to Nicaragua, Central America. Gloria also volunteered at A Women’s Pregnancy Center weekly in Marianna. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her three grandsons at all of their sporting events. She and Bill enjoyed traveling on long motorhome trips with Jack and Peggy Peacock. Gloria & Bill made many wonderful memories at their house at Round Lake, FL.

The funeral will be Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marianna with Rev. Michael Petty and Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. Interment will follow at First Baptist Church of Campbellton, FL cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marianna.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jerry Tice, James Edward Tice, Andy Compton, Tanner Peacock, Brandon Bruner, and Ryan Bruner. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Austin Torbett, Riley Torbett, and Caleb Corbett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project H.O.P.E., Inc., Springfield, MO (via First Baptist Church of Marianna, FL) or A Women’s Pregnancy Center, Marianna, FL.