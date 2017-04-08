Holmes County traffic alert

Drivers will encounter traffic variations on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from the Choctawhatchee River to the Holmes County line and from the Washington County line east to County Road 173 – Intermittent and alternating lane restrictions between Caryville (Exit 104) and Bonifay (Exit 112) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 through Thursday, Jan. 13 as crews perform paving operations.

I-10 over Sandy Creek and Reedy Creek Bridges Routine Bridge Maintenance- Westbound and eastbound lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

State Road (S.R.) 2 just east of S.R. 79 Routine Roadway Maintenance – Lane restrictions from 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13 to 5 a.m. Friday, April 14 as crews make repairs to the roadway.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through the construction zone, and to pay attention for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.