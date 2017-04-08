Vivian J. Cook, age 75 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2017 at her residence.

Vivian was born on October 10, 1941 in Pensacola, Florida to Sherman and Maudiez (Hobbs) Bedsole. She moved to Vernon in 1985 from Pensacola where she worked as a secretary for Ingram Electric. She was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Sherman and Maudiez Bedsole; husband: Henry Cook; son: Stephen Ray Thorsen; brother: Dewey Bedsole.

She is survived by her son: Terry Neil Thorsen and wife Resa of Pensacola, Florida; step-son: Jimmy Cook and wife Michelle of Vernon, Florida; step-daughter: Angela Cook of Gainesville, Florida; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Abigail Free Will Baptist Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. James Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Methodist Church, 3676 Highway 79, Vernon, Florida 32462 or to the Abigail Free Will Baptist Church, 2893 Dawkins Street, Vernon, Florida 32462.