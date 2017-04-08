BMS prepares for “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

Preparations are well underway for Bonifay Middle School’s upcoming production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. Drama and chorus classes are working hard on stage and behind the scenes with director, Mrs. Jill Cook, to make sure everything is ready for a successful show.

The Beauty and the Beast JR. cast features the talents of Jalyn Griffin (Belle), Hayden Vickery (Prince) , Christopher Nelson (Beast), Rafael Gell (Gaston), Cade Foxworth (Lefou), Meredith Bailey (Silly Girl), Lauren Chesnut (Silly Girl), Kayleigh Hall (Silly Girl), Ben Parish (Lumiere), Zeb Driggers (Cogsworth), Kristen Johnson (Mrs. Potts), Gabi Steverson (Chip), Layla Reed (Babette), and Kristen Rushing (Madame de la Grande Bouche), Ethan Hazell (Maurice), Kypten Redmon (Monsier d’Arq), Elizabeth Grun (Narrator), Kendall Rushing (Narrator), Layla Hodges (Narrator), and Brinlee Williams (Narrator). In addition, the following cast members make up the large ensemble of villagers and castle servants: Allie Anderson, Kevin Belser, Jaeden Boatner, Macy Bowen, Faith Bush, Karlee Chitty, Bryson Cook, Kinsley Cook, Dellany Daniels, Savanna Donaldson, Sheridan Farnham, Radie Gilley, Savannah Goodman, Allie Hewett, Jaylee Hightower, Casey Johnson, Jevin Johnson, Katelyn Jones, Rayna Littlefield, Megan Losee, Bradly Marell, Shakara Martin, Railee Oost, Brooke Sapp, Faith Urquhart, Alayna Whitaker, Emma Whitaker, AnaKay Wilson.

Bonifay Middle School’s production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. will be presented to the public at the Holmes County Ag Center on Tuesday, May 16 and Friday, May 19, at 6 PM. Admission will be available at the door and is $5 with children four and under getting in free.

For more information, contact Bonifay Middle School at (850) 547-2754.