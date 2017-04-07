Tickets on sale for Steel Magnolias April 17

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold three performances of the play Steel Magnolias on Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The play will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Tickets for this show are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 or older) and for military (with active or retired ID). Tickets will go on sale April 17 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office (689 Second Stree, Chipley). The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. the week of May 8-12. You can also call 638-9113 to purchase tickets. The Playhouse now accepts credit card payments.

Steel Magnolias will be directed by Kevin Russell and was written by Robert Harling. Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy, styles the hair of many of the women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), intelligent and compassionate career woman, M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Shelby’s engagement is the talk of the town, but the joy and excitement of her wedding quickly turn to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. Eventually, when Shelby dies from complications related to her diabetes, M’Lynn has to deal with one of the most difficult of life’s challenges: the loss of one’s only child. The play is produced through special arrangements with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

For additional information, please visit the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.