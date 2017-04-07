Dr. Dunn’s Statement on U.S. Missile Strikes in Syria

Strikes Come as Dunn Visits Troops in Iraq and Kuwait

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) made the following statement on the U.S. missile strikes in Syria:

“Last night the United States took appropriate military action to degrade Syria’s ability to launch further chemical weapons attacks,” Dr. Dunn said. “The world must unite to show Assad that such attacks are intolerable and he will be held accountable. I commend the President for taking decisive action, and I am grateful to our men and women in uniform for successfully carrying out such an important mission.”

The strikes came as Dr. Dunn was traveling to Iraq and Kuwait to meet with members of the Florida National Guard and conduct oversight on American military operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Reps. Dennis Ross (FL-15) and Darren Soto (FL-09) are also participating in the bipartisan congressional delegation.

“Our men and women in uniform are on the front lines of our fight against radical Islamic terrorism. I look forward to listening to the experiences of our military on the ground and taking what I’ve learned back to Washington. We must ensure that our military is getting the support they need to fulfill their mission of protecting our great country,” Dr. Dunn said.

The lawmakers will meet with American diplomats and military commanders, as well as Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Defense Minister Irfan al-Hayali, to discuss the status of Operation Inherent Resolve, the multi-nation mission to defeat ISIS. The 1st Battalion 111th Aviation Regiment of the Florida National Guard is deployed to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“It is a great honor to represent these outstanding men and women of our Armed Forces, and I look forward to thanking them for their service in-country,” Dr. Dunn added.