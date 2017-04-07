CRA to meet April 13

Chipley Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Redevelopment Plan Update Super Committee Meeting to be held Thursday, April 13, 2017 – 9 a.m.

Panhandle Educational Consortium, located at 753 West Boulevard in Chipley

Facilitated by the West Florida Regional Planning Council, this event will be the culmination of the Chipley CRA Steering Committee’s effort to update the CRA Redevelopment Plan. The Super Committee is comprised of the Chipley CRA Board, Chipley City Council, and the Washington County Board of County Commissioners and tasked with prioritizing the list of CRA redevelopment strategies developed by the CRA Steering Committee.

Results from the Super Committee meeting will be incorporated into the Final Plan for the CRA. This meeting is open to the public.

Questions should be directed via email to West Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Planner, Caitlin Cerame.