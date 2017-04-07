Chipola College news

CHIPOLA TO HOST MENTAL HEALTH SYMPOSIUM APRIL 12

MARIANNA—A free Mental Health Awareness Symposium will be held at Chipola College on Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Chipola Cultural Center.

Several Chipola psychology students will give talks on various kinds of mental health issues. Representatives of two area mental health agencies will speak. There will be information booths on various mental health programs available from others as well.

Sponsored by the Chipola College Black Student Union, the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department at Chipola and the Jackson County Health Department. Other participants include the Chemical Addition Recovery Effort (CARE), Chipola Healthy Start, and the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program, Salvation Army and 90 Works.

Attendees will be able to access resources for help with depression and anxiety, smoking, drug and alcohol addiction and life management.

For information, contact Dr. Willie Spires, Associate Dean of Chipola’s Social and Behavioral Sciences Department at 718-2319 or email spiresw@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SPRING ENSEMBLE CONCERT IS APRIL 11

MARIANNA—Chipola College will present its Spring Ensemble Concert Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The free concert will feature the Chipola Chamber Chorus and Community Chorus. The Rock and Jazz Band will close the concert with music in the funk, swing, rock, Latin, and popular styles.

This will be the final Chipola performance for many of the students who will be graduating this semester.

For more information on the free concert, call Anita Price at (850) 718-2277 or pricea@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER LIFEGUARD COURSE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training course beginning May 9.

A pre-requisite swim test must be taken prior to the course, on Friday, May 5, between 1 and 4 p.m. There is no charge to take the test. Class meetings will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., May 9-11 and May 16-18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20. The course test is Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

Participants must be 15 years of age on or before the first day of class. The course requires a minimum of 32 hours of training in water rescue, CPR and First Aid. Attendance is required for all class meetings.

Students must be in good physical condition, able to swim 500 yards without stopping, able to swim freestyle, breast-stroke and side-stroke. Students also must be able to retrieve a 10 pound brick from a seven foot depth, and to tread water without hands for two minutes.

Cost of the course is $200. Students must register and pay the fee prior to the first meeting. Register in person in A-105 or on the day of the swim test.

For information about the course, call Rance Massengill at 850-718-2240 or email massengillr@chipola.edu.

CORRECTIONS CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering daytime Corrections Academy classes.

Classes are expected to begin in April. The daytime classes will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested please contact Morgan Daniels, Corrections Coordinator, at 850-718-2212.

CHIPOLA COMMENCEMENT MAY 3 IN DOTHAN

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2017 Commencement Ceremony is set for Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2016 to May of 2017 or during the Summer 2017 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege

Madeline Pumariega, Chancellor of the Florida College System (FCS), will deliver the Commencement Address. She became Chancellor in August of 2015. Pumariega most recently served as president of the statewide non-profit Take Stock in Children. Prior to joining Take Stock, she spent 20 years at Miami Dade College (MDC), serving as President of the Wolfson Campus. She is regarded for her work in developing innovative approaches to support academic progress and student success. She has been instrumental in supporting workforce programs by leveraging partnerships in the community, such as the Hospitality Institute at Miami-Dade which provides culinary certification while creating employment opportunities.

Pumariega is a member of Leadership Florida Class 33 and was a Kellogg Fellow for the League for Innovation’s Expanding Leadership Diversity in Community Colleges. Her volunteer activities include serving on the board of The Center for Postsecondary Success, City Year Miami, serving on the steering committee for The Miami Foundation, and membership in the International Women’s Forum.

Pumariega is an alumna of Miami Dade College, a doctoral candidate at Barry University and a graduate of St. Thomas University and The Florida Atlantic University College of Education.

For information, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Military Officer Training US Marine Corps and Chipola College

MARIANNA—Chipola College students may soon have the opportunity to enroll in a bachelor’s program at Chipola and complete a program of study while working to become a commissioned officer in the Marines after graduation.

An initial meeting with the Marines is set for Wednesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Jackson Hall of Chipola Building Z.

Information is available at this link

https://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801.

For additional information, contact Dr. Bouvin at (850) 718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SPRING FROLICS WINNERS

Chipola College student Natera Sims won $50 cash and Kristie Mosley won the $100 grand prize at the recent Chipola Spring Frolics.

CHIPOLA SSS/TRIO HELPS WITH AUTISM RUN

Chipola College Student Support Services and TRiO Society recently volunteered at the inaugural Colors of Autism 5k and Fun Run. April is National Autism Awareness Month. Chipola SSS Program Director Kristie Mosley, said, “Participating in events such as this helps our students learn about issues facing their classmates and to employ problem-solving skills to help their community.”

RENTZ IS TOP CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE

Dr. Pam Rentz has been selected the Chipola College Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional Award of the month for March. Rentz is the Dean for the School of Education and has worked at the college since 2005.

WIX PRESENTS AT CHIPOLA

Wix Filtration Technology recently presented a free class for students in the Chipola College Automotive Technology program. The event was sponsored by the Auto Value outlets.

ANDERSON LECTURES AT CHIPOLA

Dr. Anderson, Professor Emeritus FSU, botanist, and curator, was a recent guest lecturer in Chipola College classes of environmental science.

Dr. Anderson used examples of plant structure to underscore biodiversity, and how the field of botany could impact student careers (teacher, law enforcement, agriculture, environmental engineering, consulting, forensics and plant exploration). He also connected botany with careers in forensic science, surveys, pharmacy, engineering, environmental consulting and agriculture.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL LEADS PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians softball team is 13-1 in Panhandle Conference play and 48-3 overall. Chipola hosts Gulf Coast in a double-header Thursday, April 13, at 5 and 7 p.m.

Chipola is first in the FCSAA State Poll and second in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler.

The Lady Indians split a double-header with Northwest on April 4. Chipola lost game one, 4-3 and won game two, 2-1.

On April 1, Chipola swept Tallahassee in a double-header, 10-2 and 8-6. In game one, Morgan Goree earned the win in 5 innings of work. Debora Riberio was 3 for 3. Kyaira Brown and Barbara Woll were both 2 for 3.

In game two, Krystal Goodman earned the win with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings. Woll was 3 for 4. Bobbie Morris and Brown were both 2 for 3.

Chipola swept Pensacola in a March 25 double-header, 3-0 and 3-0. Morgan Goree was the winning pitcher in game one. Krystal Goodman earned the win in game two, 3-0. Jordenne Gaten was 1 for 2. Bobbie Morris was 1 for 2. Marta Gasparotto and Melanie Sheldon were both 1 for 1.

CHIPOLA LEADS PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA— The top-ranked Chipola College Indians are 13-3 in Panhandle Conference play and 33-7 overall. Chipola sits atop the state poll, and is second in the national poll. Chipola hosts Tallahassee, Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., and Pensacola, Friday, April 14, at 3 p.m.

On April 4, Chipola beat Wallace-Dothan, 7-0. Bowden Francis (8-2) was the winning pitcher with 4 strikeouts in 4 innings. Rivera was 2 for 3. Caballero and Americaan were both 2 for 4.

The Indians swept Gulf Coast in a double-header, April 1, 11-8 and 10-3. In game one, Ryan Shauger (5-2) earned the win. Edmond Americaan and Jose Caballero were both 2 for 3. Caballero and Trey Dawson each hit doubles in the game. In game two, Chipola won 10-3 behind the pitching of Robbie Knox (4-0) with 6 strikeouts in 4 innings. Andrew Bechtold was 2 for 3. Americaan was 2 for 3. Reynaldo Rivera was 2 for 2. Trey Dawson was 1 for 2 with a homerun.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 15-5 on March 31. Riley Cabral (8-0) earned the win with 11 strikeouts in 7 innings. Caballero was 3 for 4 with a homerun. Jacob Silverstein was 3 for 4. Tekwaan Whyte was 2 for 3 with a homerun. Brody Wofford was 2 for 3.

The Panhandle Conference standings as of April 6 are: Chipola (13-3), Northwest (9-4), Tallahassee (6-7), Gulf Coast (4-9) and Pensacola (2-11).

For the latest news visit, www.chipolaathletics.com.

FORMER CHIPOLA PLAYERS IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MARIANNA—Six former Chipola College baseball players appeared on opening day rosters in Major League Baseball this year. They include: Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Andrew Toles, Patrick Corbin, Tyler Flowers and Adam Duvall. Former Chipola player Buck Showalter also is the manager of the Baltimore Orioles.

Chipola baseball coach Jeff Johnson says, “We are so proud of these guys for their success and for representing Chipola in such a positive way.”

Jose Bautista and Russell Martin played together at Chipola in 2000-01, leading the Indians to a Panhandle Conference title and a second place finish in the state tournament. Bautista is a six-time All-Star. In 2010, he became the 26th member of the 50 home run club which includes Babe Ruth, David Ortiz and Mickey Mantle. Bautista led the majors in homeruns in 2010 (54) and 2011 (43). He has played for the Pirates, the Orioles and the Royals. He was drafted by the Pirates in the 20th round of the 2000 draft.

Martin, a Canadian native, is the Jays starting catcher. The four-time All-Star (2015, 2011, 2008 and 2007) was drafted by the Dodgers in 2002 and made his MLB debut in 2006. He spent five years with the Dodgers before moving on to the Yankees. In 2012, he led the Pirates to their first post-season appearance in 21 years. In 2014, the 32 year-old signed a five-year, $82 million contract with the Jays, the biggest free agent contract in team history.

Patrick Corbin is the Arizona Diamondbacks’ number two pitcher behind ace Zack Greinke. The 27-year-old lefty earned the second spot in the rotation with a great Spring training with only four earned runs in 21 innings with a 1.71 ERA. Corbin played at Chipola in 2009. He was drafted by the Angels and debuted in the MLB for the Diamondbacks in 2012. He was an All-Star selection in 2013 and pitched for the National League in the MLB All-Star game.

Tyler Flowers, starting catcher for the Atlanta Braves, played at Chipola in 2004-05. He was drafted by the Braves in 2005, traded to the White Sox in 2008 where he played until 2015. He signed as a free agent with the Braves in late 2015. In the 2016 season, he hit for a career-best .270 batting average while posting a .357 OBP and .777 OPS in 83 games. When asked how Chipola helped prepare him for the big leagues, Flowers said, “Coach Johnson laid the foundation with work ethic and mental toughness, and all in all making us better people as well as players. The Chipola baseball program is very well known and is second to none.”

Adam Duvall is the left-fielder for the Cincinnati Reds. In 2016, he represented the National league in the All-Star Game and the MLB Homerun Derby where he advanced to the semi-final round hitting a total of 26 dingers. In his first full big league season, he hit 33 homeruns to finish among the top 20 in the MLB. Duvall played at Chipola in 2008 where he led the Indians to a state championship and an appearance in the JUCO World Series. He was an 11th-round pick of the Giants in 2010.

Andrew Toles begins his second season for the Dodgers. He was drafted out of Chipola by the Tampa in 2012 and was the Rays’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2013. He left the Rays and baseball for a year in 2014. The Dodgers signed him in October 2015, and he was in the big leagues by July 2016. He can play all three outfield positions, but his Aug. 30, 2016, grand slam against the Rockies, got everyone’s attention for his work at the plate. He hit .314 in his first major league season.

For the latest news about Chipola Athletics, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.