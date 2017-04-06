Worm Fiddling Festival set for May 6th

The community of Caryville is putting the famous Worm Fiddling Festival back on the list of happenings in Washington County.

The 2017 event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th, at the park adjacent to City Hall in Caryville.

The famous Worm Fiddling Contest will get underway at 10 a.m. with trophies going to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Entry fee is $4.00 for a 2-person team.

Then at 1 p.m. the Wiggle Walk competition is open to all ages.

Throughout the day there will will be games, train rides and face painting, along with vendors (food and merchandise).

Vendors still have an opportunity to sign up. Cost is $35.00 for a merchandise vendor and $40.00 for a food vendor. Vendors can sign up at the Caryville Town Hall or by calling Suzanne Floyd at 850-548-5571. All applications must be in by May 1st.