McIntyre obit

Mrs. Alma Kirkland McIntyre, 88 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 31, 2017 in the Washington Nursing & Rehab. Center of Chipley, Florida.

She was born on February 1, 1929 to the late Annie Sheffield and Cleveland Kirkland in Chipley, Florida. Alma accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was a member of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida.

One of the happiest moments of her life was when she met and married William McIntyre. God blessed them with a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family. Along with her parents, siblings, and her husband, Alma was welcomed into Heaven by her son, Edward George McIntyre.

She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters: Myrtle Crook of Chipley, Florida, and Pauline McIntyre of Panama City, Florida; seven (7) grandchildren; a large host of great & great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, April 8, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Linda Ellis and Rev. Larry Brown, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 6-8 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. McIntyre will lie in repose at the church 1 hr. prior to services on Saturday.