Mr. James Huey Lee, age 90, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 5, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 18, 1926 in Enterprise, Alabama.

Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Willie Perry Lee; his mother, Effie McIntosh Welter; his wife, Cathy Lee; one sister, Linda Dempsey; one brother, Ewell Lee; three grandchildren, Kristy Lee Helm, Larry Andrew Miller and William Ran Elmore; two great-grandchildren, Kasen Glisson and Myra Glisson.

Mr. Lee is survived by two sons, Bobby Lee and wife Kathy and Terry Lee and wife Virginia both of Bonifay, FL; three daughters, Babs Miller and husband Larry, Jan Stafford and husband Michael and Brenda Lee Elmore all of Bonifay, FL; 10 grandchildren, Avery, B.J., Lee, Leslie, Devin, Kimberly, Trinity, Jasley, Janna, Athena; 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Willie P. Lee and wife Annie Ruth of Bonifay, FL; two sisters, Shirley Greer and Pat Wright both of Southport, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, April 7, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Assembly of God Church with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.