Kemper obit

Toni L. Kemper, 50, of Marianna died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

A native of Dade County, FL, Toni had resided in Jackson County for the past 44 years, where she was employed at Captain D’s for the past 20 years.

Toni was preceded in death by her mother, Judith A. Sloan; father Garland Randall Kemper and maternal grandparents, Harold and Ella Perrine.

Survivors include her sisters, Deidre Kemper of Marianna; Ramona Gilley and husband, Paul ( Eddie ) of Sneads; Pamela Sebastian and husband James of Chattahoochee; Stacey Kemper of Marianna; one brother, Paul Kemper and wife Jeannie of Alford; fourteen nieces and nephews she loved spending time with.

Funeral services will be at 6 pm, Friday, April 7, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm until funeral time Friday, April 7, 2017 at Maddox Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.