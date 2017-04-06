Ruth Gold Ivey, 82 of Graceville, FL, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Ruth was born in Huntsville, AL and went to school at Joe Bradley and Butler High School. She married the love of her life Robert in 1951. Robert was serving in the U.S. Air Force and in the 20 years he served, they lived in several different states and overseas assignments, retiring in Florida. Ruth loved RVing and going to Bluegrass Festivals.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years Robert Franklin Ivey, one son Bruce Ivey, Cusseta, GA, two daughters Pamela Sill (Steve), Leigh Ann Ivey; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday. April 10. 2017 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, FL, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.