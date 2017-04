First United Methodist Church in Chipley will be hosting Holy Week services again this year. A short service will be held in the sanctuary each day at noon, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall.

The line-up for the week includes:

Monday: Father Will Ganci – Catholic Church

Tuesday: Rev. Vince Spencer – New Life

Wednesday: Rev. Mike Orr – First Baptist

Thursday: Dr. Bruner – Methodist Church

Friday: Pastor Barbara lee – All Things New Worship Center