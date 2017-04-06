Corbin obit

Charles Randolph Corbin, age 63 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2017 at his residence.

Randolph was born on September 9, 1953 in Jackson County, Florida to the late Moad and Frankie Lee (Benefield) Corbin. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, he worked as a mechanic for 20 + years for the Russell Corporation in Marianna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Moad and Frankie Lee Corbin; four brothers: Lenzy Corbin, Homer Corbin, Macon Corbin, Lee Corbin; four sisters: Odean Gamble, Sallie Gilbert, Mary Daniels, Mable Locke.

He is survived by his daughter: Miranda Lee Kenner and husband Deondras of Fountain, Florida; two sons: John Daniel Lee Corbin of Altha, Florida, Charles Randolph “Randy” Corbin Jr. of Blountstown, Florida; brother: Travis Corbin and wife Rhonda of Cottondale, Florida; eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Robert Simmons and Bro. Gerald Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Sapp Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.