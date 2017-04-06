Chipley Tigers grab lead in eighth inning for victory over Freeport

Chipley Tigers took the lead late in the game in a 2-1 victory over Freeport on Thursday. The game was tied at one with Chipley batting in the top of the eighth when Brayden Gainey singled off of Hagan Brown driving in one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Brayden Gainey struck out seven, while hurlers for Freeport sat down 11.

Chipley captured the lead in the first inning. With one out in the first inning Grant Rowell drove in one run when he singled.

Gainey earned the win for Chipley. He tossed eight innings, surrendering one run, three hits, striking out seven, and walking zero. Hagan brown took the loss for Freeport. He went seven and a third innings, surrendering two runs, seven hits, striking out 11, and walking zero.

Chipley collected seven hits. Rowell and Tripp Hodges each collected multiple hits for Chipley. Gainey and Rowell each drove in one run to lead Chipley.