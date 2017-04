Caryville Senior Center will be hosting it’s 4 year celebration on April 26th, 10:00 – 1:00, at the Caryville Civic Center located on Hwy 279 in Caryville. Trey Hawkins,county liaison for WCCOA, will be the guest speaker and Health Care Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, give blood pressure checks, and pass out informational brochures.

Like this: Like Loading...