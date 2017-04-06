Caryville man arrested on felony charges

Washington County Drug Task Force arrests Caryville man on multiple felony charges.

On Tuesday, April 4th at approximately 11:07pm investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force observed a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am on US 90 in Chipley. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Holmes County. Law enforcement was able to stop the vehicle and make contact with the driver Charlie Nettles, 34 years of age, of St. Matthews Road, Caryville. Nettles was immediately taken into custody. A subsequent search of Nettles and the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and hydrocodone. Investigators also located digital scales, plastic baggies, and a glass pipe.

Nettles was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation from Washington County. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, grand theft auto, driving while license suspended 3rd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Kevin Crews and Chief of Police Scott Thompson continue to ask for the community’s support in reporting tips or knowledge of crimes being committed. You may contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. If you wish to report anonymously call 850-638-TIPS (8477) or email at tips@wcso.us.