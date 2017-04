Efforts have been ongoing to resume the passenger service in Florida between Pensacola and Jacksonville. To that end meetings have been scheduled along the line to publicize those efforts. The meeting for Northwest Florida has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, at the Historic First Bank Building in Marianna (2875 Caledonia Street, Marianna—Just off Hwy 90). Amtrak officials and representatives from the surrounding area will also be present at the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...