Shafer obit

Steve Shafer, age 62, of metro Wausau, died March 28, 2017 following an extended period of cardiac issues.

Steve was born December 29, 1953. He was raised in Madison, Wisconsin by his parents Everett and Rose Shafer. After high school and a brief period of time in college, Steve joined the Navy and lived in places such as Sicily and Morocco, along with a long stop in San Diego, California. While in the Navy, Steve completed his degree and over time has held positions as an air traffic controller, a military and sport diver, and a ship’s captain. He loved to fly airplanes, even finding a specialty car that looks like an airplane. At the end of his military service, Steve settled in the Florida Panhandle, between Wausau and Vernon, using his gift of woodworking and building to create a life and home that is named Deer Haven.

The roles most important to Steve were that of a Christian, husband and father. Steve and his family are members of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Everett Shafer, and brother Tom Shafer; his birth parents and brother Bobby Henderson; and a precious unnamed child, baby Shafer.

Steve is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jody Elkins Shafer, and their children, Zane and Zoë Shafer of metro Wausau, Florida. Also surviving are his mother Rose Shafer, and sisters Jill Shafer Anderson and Holly Shafer Spiczenski, along with their husbands and children, siblings Sherri Henderson Wilson and brother Mike Schmitz along with their spouses and children and his surrogate mother, Polly Hartwell.

The celebration of Steve’s life and love for all will begin with a service at Shiloh Baptist Church, Sunday, April 9th at 2:00pm. Immediately following the service will be a public reception in the fellowship hall to enjoy Steve’s requested chocolate fountain and to visit with friends and family. The celebration will wrap up with a bonfire and food at his home at Deer Haven. Please come help us celebrate Steve as we transition into another phase of our lives. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.