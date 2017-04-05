Crutchfield obit

Opal Crutchfield, age 89, died April 3, 2017 at Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center in Blountstown, Florida.

She was born on October 28, 1927. Opal Crutchfield was married to Audie Ray Crutchfield, her life partner, for 53 years prior to his death in 2004. She mothered six children, 3 boys and 3 girls in a ferociously protective manner. A full time homemaker, Mrs. Crutchfield was an excellent household manager. She clothed and fed a large family on limited resources.

She was well- known for her cooking skills preparing and serving full home cooked meals daily. Each afternoon the table was set at 5PM sharp in anticipation of Mr. Crutchfield’s arrival home from work. Especially on holidays and on special occasions she prepared a full array of delicious delights and included extended family and friends.

While she did not attend Church regularly, she enjoyed a personal relationship with Christ, honored her husband, kept the children in Sunday School and supported her favorite television evangelists.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Audie Ray Crutchfield.

She is survived by six children James Earl Brixhoff and spouse, Elaine Brixhoff, Sue Redd, Sherry Rankin and husband Gary Rankin, Ronald Crutchfield, Sandra Holbert and husband Ben Holbert, Danny Crutchfield and wife Lisa Crutchfield. Grandchildren include Daryl Brixhoff, Michael Brixhoff Sidney Hamlepp , Portia Huston and husband Michael Huston, Monica Reeves and husband Kristopher Reeves, Marci and Clevie Burch, Edward Rankin, and Gracie Crutchfield. Four Great Grandchildren Lenox Huston, Emilyn Huston, Aubrey Reeves, and Gunnar Reeves.

The funeral will be held at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, April 6 at 11 AM. The family welcomes friends and family to a time of visitation at the Church during the hour prior to the funeral services. Interment will be conducted graveside at the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.