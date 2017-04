RMS SAC committee is planning a Family Involvement Night at Roulhac Middle School on April 20, 2017 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm that includes fun, food and a Corn Hole (game) Tournament. The goal of the Spring Fling is to connect with as many families as possible by providing entertainment in a fun and safe environment. Encourage your RMS student to sign up, and hope to see you there!

Like this: Like Loading...