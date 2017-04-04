Save a Life, Don’t Drive Distracted

~ Distracted Driving Awareness Month this April reminds motorists to focus on driving ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is urging motorists to keep their eyes on the road and focus on driving in an effort to reduce distracted driving crashes statewide. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a division of the DHSMV, is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and AAA – The Auto Club Group to promote April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In 2016, there were almost 50,000 crashes involving distracted driving in Florida, which is more than five crashes every hour. Last year, these distracted driving crashes accounted for more than 3,500 serious bodily injuries and 233 fatalities. Distracted driving crashes have increased 26 percent since 2013.

Visit DHSMV’s website for more information and resources for the Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign. The public is encouraged to report dangerous and drunk drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).